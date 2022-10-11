WOODLAND PARK • As Woodland Park High School varsity volleyball team enters the second half of its season, the team is hitting their stride and is currently on a nine-game winning streak.
Even though they started with a 0-3 record against some tough 4A teams, the team always showed up ready to play, beating The Classical Academy in an exciting five-set match for our first win, which set the stage for the upcoming matches. The Panthers haven’t dropped a set since entering league play, giving them a 9-3 record.
The team is led by seven seniors who have been playing together for several years and are working well together as a team. The seniors are Brelynn Barnes, Kyra Kidd (three-year starter), Ava Lukasavige (two-year starter), Sydney Roshek (four-year starter), Giana Roskam (three-year starter), Bella Slocum (two-year starter), and Kayla Stimits (two-year starter). The years of experience playing together will hopefully provide the team with the confidence needed to keep winning.
Support the Panther volleyball teams at their upcoming matches when they face off against Manitou Springs High School on Thursday, Oct. 13 at MSHS; C-team at 4 p.m., JV at 5 p.m., and Varsity at 6 p.m.