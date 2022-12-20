Stella Schroeder Varsity.JPG

Woodland Park’s Stella Schoeder (12) takes control of the ball during the Dec. 15 game vs. Rye. Panthers won, 47-24.

 photos Courtesy of Lindsey Prahl

WOODLAND PARK • Woodland Park High School’s basketball teams hosted Rye High School on Thursday, Dec. 15, where the Panthers competed in a total of four games between the junior varsity and varsity teams.

The WPHS Panthers girls and boys JV and varsity teams swept the scoreboard, winning all four games against the Thunderbolts.

Caleb Hughes Varsity.JPG

Woodland Park’s Caleb Hughes scores during the Dec. 15 game vs. Rye. Panthers won, 41-36.

Varsity girls won 47-24; and varsity boys won 41-36.

In junior varsity play, the Panthers girls team won 29-25; and the boys team won 38-15.

Kareese Broeker JV.JPG

Kareese Broeker controls the ball during Thursday's JV game vs. Rye. Panthers won, 29-25.

Come support these incredible athletes by cheering them on at their next home games on Jan. 7 versus La Junta. Games begin with the Girls C-team at 11 a.m., Girls varsity at 12:30 p.m., Boys JV at 12:30 p.m., Girls JV at 2 p.m., and end with Boys varsity at 2 p.m.

Myles Wiley JV.JPG

Woodland Park's Myles Wiley (22) plays defense during the Dec. 15 junior varsity basketball game. The Panthers defeated Rye, 38-15.

Go, Panthers!

