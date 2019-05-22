VALEDICTORIAN
Cailin Edie
Cailin Edie, who has attended school in Woodland Park School District since preschool, is the WPHS Class of 2019 Valedictorian. “It’s such a great feeling; it’s been a goal of mine for a really long time,” Cailin said about being Valedictorian. “It’s taken a lot of hard work and it feels good to have it pay off.” Although Cailin hadn’t started her graduation speech as of yet, she did admit to having had a nightmare about it.
Cailin has been a busy student — involved in volleyball, soccer, track, student council, key club, Beta Club, National Honor Society, Knowledge Bowl, Envirothon, and served as a teacher cadet at Gateway Preschool.
Although it is difficult for Cailin to choose her favorite class at WPHS, she said it is between AP Biology or AP Psychology because she likes those subjects; AP Government because of the great discussions; and AP Environmental Science because of the field trips. “Some of my best memories include the Yellowstone and Utah field trips, sports, Key Club volunteering, and just hanging out with my friends camping and hiking.”
Cailin plans to work and travel this summer before attending CU Boulder in the Honors program majoring in Neuroscience followed by Veterinarian school. She has received the President Joseph E. Sewall Scholarship from CU; CU Regents Scholarship; and CU 2019 Be Boulder Scholarship.
“I am very ready and excited to go out and experience the world in college, but it’s also bittersweet since Woodland Park and the people here are all I’ve ever known,” Cailin said. “I love it here. Woodland Park will always be home.”
SALUTATORIAN
Cheyenne Brown
The Class of 2019 Salutatorian is Cheyenne Brown, who has also attended WPSD schools her entire life. With a love for public speaking, Cheyenne said having the opportunity to give a speech at graduation is very exciting. “I plan on telling every single one of the students on that stage that they are loved more than they could ever know,” Cheyenne said, adding that just because she is the one up front talking, it’s not only about her. “Every single person in defined by so much more than a number.”
Cheyenne’s main activity at WPHS is Forensics. “I’ve done that all four years and this is my second year as a team captain.” She has been in National Honor Society, several musicals, choir, the Madrigals, as well as Irish Dance.
“My favorite class was either Honors English I or AP Calculus, because English and math are my two favorite subjects, and, yes, I know that’s a weird combination,” she said. “Mrs. Stone and Mr. Owen are both great teachers. I love how they challenged me and pushed me to do my best work to be the best person I can be.”
One of Cheyenne’s favorite WPHS memories is Forensics. “Forensics is my family and any time spent with them is time well spent,” she said. “I loved every second of Forensics, whether I was competing, observing, or just hanging out and belting to Disney music.”
Planning a summer with her siblings and friends, Cheyenne is still deciding between LeTourneau University (LETU) in Texas or Colorado Christian University (CCU) in Lakewood. She has received a CCU-Merit Scholarship, a Forensics Scholarship, LETU-Merit Scholarship, Most Outstanding English Student Award, AP Scholar Award, and many Forensics awards.
“This is probably the first time you’ve heard this from a senior, but I am 100 percent not ready to graduate. I don’t want to leave,” Cheyenne said. “Honestly, I have loved growing up in this small town. I’ve been blessed with a wonderful family and I’ve known many of my classmates since preschool. It will be hard for me to leave all of that behind and go explore the world on my own.”