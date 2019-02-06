Recent Wall Street Journal articles warned employers: “Gen Z is coming to your office. Get ready to Adapt,” and provided tips for adapting their workplace to the tech-savvy generation born after the mid-1990s, most of whom grew up with smart device and social media and no longer make distinctions between in-person and online interactions.
Unlike the millennial generation that was scorned for not conforming to the previous generations’ standards, the world seems ready to adjust its approach to fit Generation Z, and Woodland Park High School educators are making it their mission to follow suit.
“This particular set of kids in Gen Z is the first set of kids that has a different brain structure because they have only existed in a technology world (and) only existed working within a belief structure and an experience structure where they have access to and know that they’re going to gain information from (a device) at the drop of a hat,” WPHS Principal Kevin Burr said of the reasoning behind the new approach to education the school plans to implement to help prepare students to live in an ever-changing, technology-based world.
Colorado State requirements for high school graduation have changed, making it much more difficult for students to “play school,” and requiring actual mastery of the materials, Burr said.
Students must complete 25 credits and achieve a certain minimum score on a chosen standardized test like the SAT, ACT or ASVAB in order to graduate. According to the Colorado Department of Education’s website, the more stringent graduation requirements are designed to increase the value of a high school diploma and to prepare students for success in the workforce by ensuring that they have a set of necessary skills.
At WPHS, the new graduation requirements, combined with a knowledge of Gen Z’s learning styles, expectations, and projected futures led instructors to evaluate and adapt education methods.
“We (started) this whole journey toward developing a different education experience for kids based on a couple of foundational understandings that we have,” Burr said, adding that Gen Z’s expectations of learning and knowledge consumption is different than any other generation. “(The) world is moving at such a fast rate, and that the Gen Z kid who is existing in that world is (a) much different kid than I am or than the teacher is.”
Educators plan to phase out the old model of requiring every student to sit in a classroom, memorize the same information, and complete a same set number of assignments and tests to complete earn an arbitrary letter grade by the Fall 2019 semester.
Students will be given a set of standards they must meet in each class, and the standards will be evaluated on a number scale meant to evaluate mastery of a subject with a “4” being an above average mastery, a “3” being the accepted level of mastery, and scores of “2,” “1,” and “Not Yet” for students who are still struggling to master standards.
While this new approach may seem a gentler version of the standard “A” to “F” grade scale, it’s not. The difference between the old evaluation methods and the soon-to-be implemented method is that students will receive an education that is tailored to their strengths and abilities.
For example, if a student meets 17 out of 20 requirements in a class, those 17 credits will always count toward successfully completing the class, and the student will be given the freedom to prove they have mastered the other three standards in a way that is compatible with their schedules and learning styles.
“We also know about that group that they’re going to be working in an environment that hasn’t even been invented yet,” Burr said, adding that those in Gen Z are expected to not only have 11-20 jobs in their lifetime, but also change careers between 6-12 times in their careers. “The key piece is that we have to have (to begin teaching them) to be adaptable and teaching them (to be) continuous learners.”
According to Burr, these new standards and individualized education plans (IEPs), though jarring to older generations’ concepts of standardized education, are already requested by parents and students who realize that their strengths, learning styles, and expectations of life are unique.
“We are responsible for getting kids ready for their future, not our past,” Burr said.
Parents who want to learn more can meet with the principal at the next “Coffee with Kevin” on Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. in the high school library.