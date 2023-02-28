WOODLAND PARK • The 2023 Woodland Park High School track team began their season on Monday; however, it is not too late to join the team.

Coach Jeremy Grier and his assistant coaches would love to have a chance to coach you this year. Reach out to Coach Grier at jgrier@wpsdk12.org if you have any questions. Coach Grier is also looking for one or two volunteer assistant coaches. If you are interested in helping the team in any way, please contact him.

Did you know the WPHS boys track team finished 8th place at last year’s state meet?

Did you know the WPHS boys track team has had a state champion in four out of the previous five years? (the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID).

Did you know the boys and girls teams have sent athletes to state every year since the 1990s?

Did you know WPHS has crowned 16 individual state champions throughout the track program?

Did you know that Wyatt Faye (a 2022 WPHS graduate) just qualified for the Junior College Track and Field Indoor Championships? Did you know that Skye Ciccarelli (a 2019 WPHS Grad) competes for University of Colorado at Colorado Springs and has qualified for the NCAA championships? Come be a part of this rich tradition and become the next WPHS state champion!

The WPHS track teams will begin competition at Garry Berry Stadium on March 10 (JV) and March 11 (varsity).