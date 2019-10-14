Woodland Park senior Zak Ludwick and junior teammate Evan Cisneros ended their golf seasons by playing in the Class 4A state tournament for a second consecutive year.
“It was an experience I will never forget,” Cisneros said. “I wish I could have played better, but I had a lot of fun.”
Cisneros fired a two-day total of 171 (86-85, 29-over) on the par 71 course. He finished tied for 52nd among 84 golfers in the tournament that was played Bridges Golf and Country Club in Montrose Oct. 7-8.
“I felt confident out there, but there were a couple of holes when I took a bogey and a double bogey when I know I could have had a birdie,” he said.
Cisneros and Ludwick qualified for the state tournament each of the last two years, joining Max Levy and Lou Levy as the only golfers in school history to accomplish that feat.
“I hope I can make it back there again next year,” Cisneros said.
Ludwick fired an 81 on the opening day for the second consecutive year. On Day 2 he had a 41 on the front and looked like he had a great chance to break 80. But he shot 54 on the back to finish with a 95. He finished tied for 65th at 34 over.
“After that 81 I was hoping to come back and shoot in the low 80s,” Ludwick said. “I tried to stay relaxed like I was the first day.”
Ludwick was impressed with the high quality of play from Micah Stangebye of Montrose, who won the tournament at 9-under — nine shots better than Discovery Canyon’s Kaden Ford and Northfield’s Hunter Swanson.
“That’s crazy!” Ludwick said. “For a high school kid shooting 9-under in two tournaments total. He might have a professional tournament ahead of him and I played in a golf tournament with him.”
Swanson played in Woodland Park’s tournament last month at Shining Mountain and shot an 83.
Woodland Park coach Brian Gustafson said he was proud of the way his guys battled through adversity.
“The Prairie and Peak nines at Patty (Jewett in Colorado Springs) are not the same as Bridges,” Gustafson said. “And the course is much longer than (Shining Mountain). A course like Bridges tests your game.”
The Bridges course played 6,800 yards. Shining Mountain, Woodland Park’s home course, plays about 6,400 yards from the tips.
“There are a lot of factors that go into being a successful golfer,” Gustafson said. “Some people have more access to practice and play. Talent is the biggest separator.”