Woodland Park High School teacher Nathaniel Owen was recently selected as a Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction by The National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS). Owen was nominated by one of his students for outstanding dedication and commitment to excellence in the profession.
Just finishing his seventh year at WPHS, Owen received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Evangel University in Springfield, Mo. He teaches AP calculus AB and BC; AP Physics 1 and 2; Honors pre-calculus; AP physics C; and Mechanics (Calculus based), as well as sponsors Key Club and rock climbing activities.
Each year, student members of NSHSS are invited to nominate the educator who has made the most significant contribution to their academic career for the Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction award. This honor recognizes exemplary educators whose passion and devotion inspire their students to grow and develop as scholars, leaders and citizens.
“I believe that my greatest success as a teacher is not my own, but it is the accomplishments of my students. I not only want my students to succeed, but to surpass my own success,” Owen said. “I owe it to my students to bring a passion to the classroom that makes learning exciting and accessible to all students. I am accountable to foster a love of learning and a deeper understanding in my classroom. What I do every day matters to my students, so I make sure that I have a positive impact on them.”
NSHSS seeks to advance the goals and aspirations of high-achieving students through unique learning experiences, scholarships, internships, international study and peer networks. From attending the annual Nobel Week festivities in Stockholm, to internships with major corporations and government agencies, a precollege summer study program, and more than $2 million in exclusive scholarships awarded annually, NSHSS is continually seeking new ways to provide lifetime learning and growth opportunities for academically talented and accomplished student leaders, and the educators who support them.