The Woodland Park Reverse Invite swim meet was held Jan. 11 at Woodland Aquatic Center.
Woodland Park High School hosted the meet, which included teams from Widefield-Mesa Ridge, Pueblo East, Fountain-Fort Carson, Sierra and Platte Canyon.
The Panthers finished fifth with 123 points. Widefield-Mesa Ridge won the meet with 447 points.
Sarabeth Graves recorded Woodland Park’s best individual finish with a third-place showing in the 100-yard freestyle. Her time of 1 minute, 17.23 seconds was less than two seconds behind the winning time of Pueblo East’s Leah Martinez (1:15.71).
Graves, a junior, also was part of the Panthers’ third-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay. She swam the third leg and helped the team to a time of 2:44.83. The rest of the medley relay team consisted of senior Clara Thompson, senior Olivia Whelan and freshman Maci Lundgren.
“This is Sarabeth’s first year swimming and for that she’s doing really well,” said Woodland Park coach Rusty Bernstein.
Other Panthers to finish in the top 10 of their events were: Bekah Taylor (8th, 100 breaststroke), Thompson (6th, 100 backstroke), freshman Regan Drummond (9th, 100 back), Drummond (8th, 500 free), Thompson (9th, 500 free), Graves (8th, 50 free), and senior Maya Mijares (6th, 200 individual medley).
“Going into the meet we knew Widefield was pretty good,” Bernstein said. “For our first invite, I thought it went pretty well.”
The Panthers host Widefield-Mesa Ridge in a dual meet on Jan. 22. They travel to Fountain-Fort Carson on Jan. 25, and then finish their season Jan. 29 at Manitou Springs.
Bernstein said his team has been dealing with injuries all season, but he is hoping to finish strong.
“As this team continues to grow, we will have more success,” he said.