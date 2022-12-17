A large group of Woodland Park High School students staged a protest outside the Panther commons the morning of Dec. 14. The students were objecting to the school board’s appointing Ken Witt as the finalist for the interim superintendent position.
Holding signs such as “We Love our Teachers,” and “Community is Everything,” the students said they view Witt, the sole finalist for the position, an outsider who does not live in Teller County.
As an invitation to protest, students posted this message on Facebook: “Our district is at risk. If you want to preserve the integrity of what we are lucky to have in this district, LISTEN and SHARE this to oppose our board and prospective superintendent.”
If Witt is hired, a decision that is to be made Dec. 21, the school board replaces its co-interim superintendents, Tina Cassens, chief of operations for the district, and Del Garrick, chief of staff.
Standing outside as part of the protest, Jacob DeScmidt expressed outrage over the board’s choosing Witt as a finalist over Cassens and Garrick. “These are people with about 55 combined years in our school district; they are amazing people,” he said. “Essentially, the school board appointed someone who should not be, in any way, involved in public schooling. He has no experience in public schools; he has a bachelor’s degree in mathematics.”
The school board appointed Cassens and Garrick to serve as interim co-superintendents to fill the vacancy left by the former superintendent Mathew Neal. Neal resigned in July after serving one year. This month, Chris Austin resigned from the school board, leaving another vacancy in the district.
After being appointed at the beginning of the school year, Cassens and Garrick wrote in a district newsletter, “Together, our investment in the Woodland Park School District runs deep with 47 years of experience in the District, holding positions as teachers, athletic coaches, instructional coach, athletic director, building administrators, and district administrators. We take this new opportunity seriously and will unite our educational community in support of student learning and growth. As we step into this new leadership structure, we ask for your patience and grace as we find our stride.”
DeScmidt said he is concerned that Witt, if hired, will try to change the district’s history curriculum as he proposed while serving as chair of the Jeffco school board. Witt lost that position in a 2015 recall election.
“He has proved in the Jefferson schools that he is vastly, vastly, incompetent,” DeScmidt said. “He was recalled in Jefferson County after he tried to change and completely alter the history curriculum.”
In advocating for change in the curriculum, Witt was among school board members across the nation who decry what they view as negative aspects of American history. “Witt’s vision on the Jeffco School Board was patriotism and whitewashing history,” DeScmidt said.
Another student in the protest group, Bode Wolin, said he was equally disturbed about Witt being named a finalist for the interim role.
“Many students at Woodland Park are burdened with daily worries over what may happen to our beloved teachers and staff in the near future," Wolin said in an emailed statement. "The sole finalist announced for WPSD is objectively unqualified in education and has been investigated for violating FERPA (Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act) rights at his old position. Woodland Park is supposed to be a place of becoming, and we, the students, feel that our voices will be taunted and silenced if this finalist is officially hired.
"It is cowardly of the board to announce and possibly hire this candidate as he does not value true education and has taken previous stances in JeffCo to change history curriculum. History is doomed to be repeated if only taught in one point of view, and as our generation is next to take the world on, we must be taught holistically, which is at risk due to this possibility.”
The students’ protest Dec. 14 delayed their entrance into the school that morning.