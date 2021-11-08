Shalee Schoendaller won the Good Deed and Youth Hero awards from the American Legion Auxiliary. A senior at Woodland Park High School, Schoendaller demonstrated a leadership role in community service.
When Schoendaller, 17, learned that her grandmother’s dogs had broken the screen door, she got busy. In a woodworking project for the 4-H group in Teller County, the teenager built a new frame from an old wood fence of her grandmother’s.
The project turned out so well that the screen door frame was part of a 4-H exhibit at the state fair in Pueblo.
To honor the act of generosity and expertise with wood, the auxiliary held a ceremony for the girl and her family. “We award this certificate to you for your selfless act and spirit of service,” said Cynthia Sipes, the auxiliary’s public relations manager.
Schoendaller was accompanied by her parents, Dee and Lance, her sister Rylee and her grandmother, Kathy Ankrum.