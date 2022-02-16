Jonah Harlan, a Woodland Park High School student, received the American Legion Auxiliary Good Deed award this month. The auxiliary honored Harlan for his work with young men in the middle school youth group at Impact Christian Church in Woodland Park.
“He helps guide and lead them in a safe place where they can share,” said Cynthia Sipes, the auxiliary’s communications representative. “He continues to give up his Tuesday nights to make a difference in other’s lives.”
The students come from a variety of family dynamics, said the church’s youth pastor Joey Nilsen. “Many of our students will grow up to be better fathers, husbands, leaders and neighbors because of Jonah’s guidance with these students,” he said.