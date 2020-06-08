Woodland Park High School coaches and athletes from a variety of sports met June 1 for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down all organized prep sports in Colorado in mid-March.
After three days, Panthers’ football coach and athletic Joe Roskam was hoarse from barking out orders.
“I love it,” Roskam said with a smile. “We’re getting after it. Our kids are hungry.”
In a normal year, most Woodland Park fall athletes would have had an extensive spring schedule that would include weightlifting, conditioning, learning plays and light inner-squad scrimmages. But this has not been a normal spring.
“We’ve been begging and pleading to get going again,” Roskam said. “We’re hoping that as time goes along we can get back to normal.”
Roskam, along with assistant football coaches Steven Runte and Ryan Slocum, has been working with nine kids at a time in rotating groups, keeping the groupings under 10 as mandated in the latest orders by Colorado Gov. Jared Polis. Kids are working out at the school from about 5:30 a.m. to noon four days a week.
A typical rotation is nine kids in the weight room with a coach, while nine other kids are working out on the track with a coach.
“We’re working with about 50 kids right now,” Roskam said. “We try to rotate kids in the weight room about every 45 minutes. We can’t do anything with partners right now. We’re just trying to get back into shape at this point.”
The athletes who are working out are in a variety of sports, including volleyball, softball, soccer, football, basketball, hockey and baseball.
Woodland Park trainer Melissa Yeryar is on-site to check the athletes’ temperatures to make sure they aren’t running high temperatures — a COVID-19 symptom.
“We’re hoping that as time goes on more and more restrictions will be lifted,” Roskam said.
Aug. 10 (Aug. 3 for boys golf) is a critical date in the Colorado High School Activities Association calendar. That is the first date fall athletes can officially assemble with coaches. Roskam hopes that as the summer goes along, he will be able to have his football players participate in some scrimmages or workouts with other schools.
“We’ll be able to get on the field with sanitized balls in a couple of weeks,” Roskam said. “Right now I’m not even allowed to throw a ball to a kid.”
The Panthers open their football season Aug. 28 with a home game against Basalt.
As of June 3, CHSAA updated its schedule to show that the first boys’ golf tournament can be played on Aug 6, while the first softball games and boys’ tennis tournaments can take place on Aug. 13.
Cross-country, field hockey, gymnastics, boys soccer, spirit and volleyball can have matches, games or competitions on Aug. 20.