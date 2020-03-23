Like so many other fans of spring high school athletics, Woodland Park athletic director Joe Roskam is in wait-and-see mode.
“We don’t really know what’s going to happen three weeks from now, or even next week,” Roskam said recently. “The situation is fluid.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted prep spring athletes, coaches and fans throughout the state as their seasons have been put on hold.
On March 13, the Colorado High School Activities Association suspended the start of the season until April 6. Last week, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced further statewide restrictions, prompting CHSAA officials to delay the start of the spring sports season until at least April 18.
“I don’t know how much of a season when can have at this point,” Roskam said. “I feel so bad for all the spring athletes, many of them seniors who have worked hard for a year preparing for this time in their lives.”
Roskam said he has been given no guideline by CHSAA how teams should proceed when they are allowed to return to action. More than half of the baseball and girls soccer seasons will be wiped out by the third week of April.
“I’ve heard talk that we could extend the seasons into June,” Roskam said. “I don’t know what kind of an impact that would have on families.”
As of last week, Roskam said Woodland Park’s graduation is still scheduled to go on as planned for May 22. He added that prom has been moved from May 9 to May 16.
“A lot of things could change if this (pandemic) lasts four to six months, or more,” Roskam said. “It could have an effect on football and the other fall sports.”
Roskam is Woodland Park’s football coach.
He noted that the list of people affected by the spring sports shutdown includes bus drivers and game-day workers. There will also be lost revenue from gate receipts.
“From a gate standpoint, we don’t create a lot of revenue from spring sports,” Roskam said. “Most of our gate revenue comes from football and volleyball in the fall, and boys and girls basketball in the winter.”