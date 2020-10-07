The Woodland Park High School softball team concluded its season on Thursday with a wild 16-12 home loss to Class 4A Metro League rival Cañon City on Senior Day.
Woodland Park scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to tie the score at 12-12. Canon City scored four runs in the top of the seventh to pull away.
Kassidy Cargill, a third basemen/left fielder, was one of just two seniors on the Panthers’ roster this season. Angelina Woods was the other. Cargill batted over .500 and was a team leader.
“This season was a lot of fun, especially being my last year,” Cargill said. “This season we continued to pick it up and get better. Throughout the season we hit that gas pedal.”
Woods thinks the future is bright for the program.
“We had a better team this year and a better community of girls,” said Woods, who did not play in the finale due to an injury. “The program is only losing two of us, so I think they should do very well going forward.”
The Panthers finished the abbreviated campaign with a 6-10 record (6-7 in league). But the team actually won eight games before the Panthers forfeited wins over The Classical Academy and Palmer when it was discovered that they were playing with an academically ineligible player.
“That was unfortunate,” said first-year Woodland Park coach Richard Krause. “But the girls kept battling.”
Krause took over the program from Dale Huntington, who stepped down after nine seasons and several playoff appearances. Krause, a former assistant under Huntington, had familiarity with the team and was able to assemble a solid unit.
“This was an up-and-down year,” Krause said. “We had some great games and we had some games when we didn’t do the fundamentals very well, and that cost us.
“My job is to make sure the girls are always in the game. When they make mistakes, I tell them ‘This is how we should do it. Get ‘em next time.’ Positive attitudes.”
The Panther opened their season with three wins in five games after victories over Florence, Palmer and TCA. After the forfeits, they picked up three victories in four games over Harrison, Palmer and Canon City.
“The more we played, the more all of our hard work paid off,” said Woodland Park junior Sierra Hilgner, the team’s starting catcher.
Hilgner added that when the Panthers learned in early August the regular season was being cut from 23 games to 16 due to CHSAA’s concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone rallied together.
“We realized we had to put a lot more work in,” she said. “We weren’t able to get in as much work as we wanted to. If we had more games and a longer season, we would have more time to bond as a team and get better on the field.”
The Panthers finished fifth in the seven-team 4A/3A Metro League South. Mesa Ridge (14-2) and Coronado (12-4) finished 1-2, respectively.