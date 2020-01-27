Dale Huntington still finds it hard to hold back his emotions two months after he met with players from his Woodland Park High School softball team and told them he would not be returning for a 10th season.
“I get emotional when I think about it,” Huntington said. “That program wasn’t about me, but I spent a lot of years working with those kids. I appreciate every ounce of energy those girls gave me.”
Huntington, 56, turned in his resignation in November after leading the Panthers for nine seasons. He worked with the program as an assistant under Chris Winstead from 2006-10.
“It’s time,” said Huntington, a resident of Divide and former Army Ranger. “I knew it would always be hard to stop coaching. And it is. I loved it.”
Woodland Park athletic director Joe Roskam said the search is on for a new coach. “I’m talking to some people,” Roskam said. “I want to see if we can possibly get a coach in our building. That’s tough because a lot of coaches aren’t in our building. We’ll see.”
Huntington had a combined head coaching record of 103-86. Woodland Park had immediate success after Huntington took over just before the start of the 2011 season. He piloted the team to five consecutive postseason appearances and a 76-31 record during that span. On two separate occasions, the Panthers were within one victory of advancing to the state tournament.
Woodland Park’s last winning season was 2015 when they went 14-7.
The Panthers were 7-16 last fall.
“The program is in a good place,” Huntington said. “Whoever takes over will have a good group of players to work with.”
Huntington kept the mindset of his players positive by encouraging them to play travel ball and to work out year-round. He credits the team’s assistant coaches as playing key roles in its success. His assistant coaches through the years were Terry Hoffman, Duane Peters, Chad Cunningham, Willie Trichell, Mark Lucas, Laurel Nard, Bard Roy, Tom Comer, Teri Goldberg, Michael Cantrell and Kathryn Tovar.
“We had weightlifting in February and March and practiced three to four days a week in the spring, and then played summer ball,” Huntington said. “Softball just wasn’t August to October.”
Many of Huntington’s players went on to play in college, including his daughters Alex (Black Hills State) and Michaela (Bethany).
“I enjoyed all the time with the kids trying to help them make some type of improvement,” Huntington said. “I’ve told all of the girls I’ll work with every one of them if they call me and ask for help. I’ll catch a bucket of balls or help them with their hitting or fielding.”
Woodland Park athletic director Joe Roskam praised Huntington for his character. “As good of a coach as he is, Dale’s an even better man,” Roskam said. “We were lucky to have him for the years we had him.
“I started coaching football the same year he took over softball and it was great to see him have success and help so many players grow and mature.”