DSC_0154_resized.JPG

The Panthers were tough from start to finish in a back-and-forth battle. Ryder James was the man of the match.

 Courtesy of WPSD
DSC_0221_resized.JPG

It was a draw between the Woodland Park High School boys soccer team and Fountain-Fort Carson in last week's season opener, Aug. 18.

WOODLAND PARK • It was a draw between the Woodland Park High School boys soccer team and Fountain-Fort Carson in the Aug. 18 season opener.

In the varsity game, the Panthers and Trojans were both scoreless, ending up in a draw. The Panthers were tough from start to finish in a back-and-forth battle. Ryder James was the man of the match.

DSC_0155_resized.JPG

In the Aug. 18 WPHS varsity soccer match, the Panthers and Fountain-Fort Carson High School Trojans were scoreless, ending up in a draw.

The junior varsity team played a hard-fought match losing to the Trojans 0-2. Collin Scicluna, Harrier Lehman and Tevin James played exceptionally well.

DSC_0201_resized.JPG

A scene from the Aug. 18 soccer match between Woodland Park and Fountain-Fort Carson.

The Panthers next take on Sand Creek High School Aug. 30 in Colorado Springs.

20220818_164656_resized.jpg

The Panthers get some instruction on the field.
IMG_43771.jpg

The Woodland Park High School soccer team gathers around their coach.

Tags

Load comments