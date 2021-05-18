WOODLAND PARK • Samuel Faux, a graduating Woodland Park High School senior, has been named as the recipient of the annual Nick Naples “Carpe Diem Scholarship.”
The $5,000 scholarship was established five years ago to honor and celebrate the memory of our son, Nick, who along with his two friends and fellow Scouts were tragically killed coming home from Scout camp in Wyoming on June 30, 2012.
Donny Rickert, Nick’s Scoutmaster described Nick as a young man possessed with magnetism — a force that was impossible not to be attracted to.
Nick empowered everyone around him to experience life to the fullest and he found 24/7/365 schedule way too restrictive. Nick never had a bad day and you never saw Nick without a smile on his face. No matter what was going on, Nick would be having the time of his life and there was nothing he would rather be doing at that moment, at that very place, with those exact people.
Nick finished his Eagle requirements and his Eagle project, the disc golf course at Woodland Park Middle School the day before the troop left for summer camp.
In his memory, this annual scholarship is open to any student who participated in Scouts, marching band, a church youth group, mission trips and/or volunteering, all activities that Nick participated in over the years.
This year’s recipient, Samuel Faux, has overcome many obstacles in his young life and he has always risen to the challenges he faced along the way. Samuel was born with a motor planning disorder known as Apraxia. He was non-verbal at 3 years old, but Samuel’s inner strength, determination and perseverance helped him to overcome all expectations.
Samuel created a documentary, “Twice Exceptional,” as a sophomore about being gifted and in special education that has provided him the ability to advocate for people of all abilities. He has been a volunteer public speaker at numerous events across the state and had his film air on Rocky Mountain PBS.
Samuel works a part-time job in addition to carrying a full caseload of classes and still volunteers in tutoring younger students and helping out in his community.
Samuel is funny, kind, generous and dependable. He has a passion for math and science and dreams of being part of our future missions in exploring other planets.
He will be attending Penn State University’s College of Engineering pursuing a degree in Aerospace Engineering.
Samuel states that every chance he gets he tries to encourage other students who are struggling because his mom and his teachers are the ones who helped him to be successful. While attending Penn State, Samuel’s goal is to help be a part of extending humanities existence.
Congratulations to Samuel Faux, a remarkable young man, Woodland Park is so proud of you.