The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, brought to you by Gran Turismo, recently recognized William Andrew Black as the first recipient of the Climbing Higher Award.
The award’s aim is to recognize area high school seniors who demonstrate an aptitude and interest in pursuing a career related to one of the many aspects of motorsports, such as engineering, event planning, welding, power technology, or photography.
“Andrew’s interest in new engineering technologies that may refine safety protocols in the auto industry and produce measurable efficiencies in race cars is remarkable. He is poised to make a difference in any field of study he pursues, and we’re ready to support him with this award,” said Bob Bodor, executive eirector, PPIHC.
Black, a 2022 Woodland Park High School graduate, was also presented with tickets to the June 26 100th Running of the iconic Race to the Clouds.
Graduating Summa Cum Laude, Black’s high school course work included a wide range of mathematics, physics and engineering classes. He participated in Knowledge Bowl and the Science Olympiad.
Black is also a musician, and participated in every band program available — Marching, Pep, Symphonic and Jazz — leading to a nomination as the most improved fine arts student.
Black plans to attend South Dakota School of Mines and Technology to study mechanical engineering and chemistry.
“Looking at the world of motorsports specifically, engineers place a focus on producing safer cars to race with improvements to the body carriage and any areas susceptible to high impact collisions," Black said. "This safety sector is a possible career path I could choose from, though I could also investigate the engineering process of maximizing efficiency of the race cars. Designing a new system that could allow for a more efficient use of fuel and energy, or chemically forming a new type of hyper-efficient fuel are areas offering opportunities for me to learn and innovate.”
The Climbing Higher Award will be given annually to an area high school senior who demonstrates a passion for pursuing a field related to motorsports.
First staged in 1916, the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is the second oldest race in America.