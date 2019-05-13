Woodland Park High School senior Hayden Stone, son of Erik and Jennifer Stone, recently signed for a full academic and music scholarship with Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa.
Stone has attended Woodland Park schools his entire life. He is a member of the Thespian Society and has participated in eight different musicals at WPHS. He was voted Best Supporting Actor in 2018, and said he is most proud of his role as Seymour in “Little Shop of Horrors.” Stone has been a member of the marching band for three years, and spent four years in the jazz band as a section leader and assistant drum major. He has participated in the Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale for 11 years, run a barbershop quartet that placed second in state competition four times, has been a section leader in Madrigals and has been a student director in Ladies Select. In addition, he was selected to All-State Choir both years he was eligible.
Stone was chosen as a Rotary Outstanding Fine Arts student for the 2018-19 school year and awarded the Voice of Democracy local winner honor and placed third in the region for his original oratory. He has spent many hours involved in Key Club, Beta Club and National Honor Society, and attended Rotary Youth Leadership Awards, Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership and Rocky Mountain Youth Leadership conferences.
Stone will be a member of the Wartburg Choir, touring around the United States and Europe. He plans to study music education and become a high school choir teacher.