WOODLAND PARK • Woodland Park High School recently received $22,000 in grants to provide STEM-based curriculum and Family Consumer Science classes.
Newmont Mining provided a $2,500 grant to complete a remodel of the Family Consumer Science Room that started in the spring. The ProStart kitchen was remodeled and new equipment was purchased, including food processors and blenders, three TVs and a camera.
“The remodel entailed taking out an interior classroom wall and opening up the kitchen to allow for more space for the culinary and ProStart classes here at the WPHS,” said Casie Nash, ProStart Instructor, in a news release. “The grant money from Newmont, in addition to the $5,000 in special funding from The Rachael Ray Foundation will allow us to engage and educate high school students interested in exploring restaurant and food-service jobs and careers.”
There are two beneficiaries for the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math)-related grant funded projects:
A project to design and build a Solar Boat, which was awarded $3,500 through the Rocky Mountain AFCEA (Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association) 2021 STEM Teacher Grant Program. WPHS science teacher David Card, who is leading the project, also received $3,500 from Newmont Mining. “The Solar Boat team recently conducted our first meeting. Over the next couple weeks, we will be hashing out the theme of the boat and which sub-groups the students will be divided into solar, electrical, drivetrain, and ancillary structures (steering, safety, seating),” Card said in the release.
Curriculum funded through a $10,000 PLTW (Project Lead The Way)-Lockheed Martin Cybersecurity grant. WPHS will offer PLTW’s computer science program focused on cybersecurity. The grant will help cover annual program fees, teacher professional development, and required classroom equipment and materials. WPHS Principal Kevin Burr and Assistant Principal Karen Hamlow wrote the grant application. WPHS was one of only three schools in Colorado to receive a grant.
“The funded program is part of our cybersecurity career pathway,” said Hamlow said in the release. “The pathway will culminate with a Cybersecurity A+ certification (if the student takes all courses). Earning this certification would mean a student is career ready.” Through PLTW programs, certified trainers work with the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs to allow students to earn three college credits while in high school.
“We already partner with UCCS in our Engineering pathway courses (two courses) and will be working to certify our Computer Science Pathways. If students complete three PLTW courses, they are eligible for an additional college scholarship,” Hamlow said.
PLTW programs also include professional development opportunities for teachers. WPHS math teacher Laura Ferguson is currently in training while teaching this course. The grant will cover Ferguson’s training and a software/operating system for two years.