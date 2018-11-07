Woodland Park’s brush with the bizarre didn’t end on Halloween this year. Woodland Park High School will bring ill-fated love-triangles, poison, man-eating plants, and tragic musical numbers in their fall performance, “Little Shop of Horrors,” performed at Dickson Auditorium, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
The musical, based on the off-Broadway musical horror comedy, will be the culmination of 34 students working both on stage and behind the scenes to create costumes, props, advertisements and sets since auditions were held and students were cast in September.
“It’s really all student driven. I’m just here to make sure nobody bleeds and that we all come out alive and that they’re having fun,” said Emily Skudrzyk, a creative arts teacher at Woodland Park High School. “I feel like they do it all.”
The high school typically puts on three productions a year: a fall musical, a winter play, and a spring musical. Auditions draw students from not only theater classes, but also from athletic teams and other interest groups including band and choir. The fall musical is usually performed the week before Thanksgiving, but was moved forward this year so students could balance their classes, extra-curricular activities, and the holiday.
The musical is a personal favorite of Skudrzyk’s, who thinks the characters and plot can be used to help students gain a deeper understanding of society and human nature.
“I’ve always wanted to do ‘Little Shop’ because I (think) it’s really fun and I think it’s a good challenge for the kids because some of it is uncomfortable, because it addresses society head on, (and) because it exposes the grimy truths that nobody wants to talk about,” Skudrzyk said.
Aside from learning to explore their emotions and deal with the life’s harsher truths, students are learning to be self-directed, professional and part of a team.
“It gets them out of their comfort zone (and it helps them) become more human, I think, because they have to get in touch with emotions that they don’t ... normally get in touch with,” Skudrzyk said.
“There’s so much responsibility and ownership that goes on behind the scenes as far as preparations for it all is concerned. They know that if they don’t learn their material, the show won’t be successful and I think there’s a lot of maturing that happens throughout that process.”
Students were also responsible for promoting the play. One student worked with the art department to design flyers, and students posted the flyers around town in a team effort to promote the show. Before distributing flyers, students practiced introducing themselves to businesses and dealing with rejection.
“(We) role-played different scenarios of getting turned down and how you deal with that in a professional, calm, cool and collected manner,” Skudrzyk said. “And they had so much fun. They tagged up the whole entire town.”
Students are expected to not only rehearse their roles at home, but to also participate in after school rehearsals that start immediately after school can go as late 10 p.m. once students get into dress rehearsals. According to Katie Longnecker, a senior who plays Audrey, the show’s female lead, this year’s show progressed quickly.
“It actually happened really fast, we went ahead of schedule,” Longnecker said. “So by the time we were, probably I think three weeks in, we were already starting to do run-throughs, which was pretty awesome. I was pretty excited for that.”
Performances start at 7 p.m. and are held in the Dickson Auditorium, at 151 Panther Way. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for children and seniors. Purchase tickets at woodlandparkhs.seatyourself.biz or by scanning the QR code on one of the many student-designed flyers posted around Woodland Park.