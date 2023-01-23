The Woodland Park High School Madrigals have been selected by the Colorado Music Association to perform at the inaugural clinic. One of only two selected choirs in the state, the Madrigals will perform two songs, one practiced, the other learned on-the-fly.
The second choir selected is from a middle school in Colorado Springs.
As part of the clinic at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, the Madrigals will perform the two pieces under the direction of the clinic’s vocal headliner, Chris Munse.
“The purpose of the clinic is to use a real choir to show other choir directors tips and tricks on how to direct a choir,” said Jeff Hemingson, the Madrigals’ director. “This is the first clinic of its kind in the state; we get to be the guinea pigs.”
The “catch” part of the clinic is that one of the songs needs to be perfect, Hemingson said. “Well, as perfect as possible,” he added. “The other song needs to be 50% to 80% learned.”
Hemingson has a vested interest in seeing the Madrigals perform this week. A 2003 WPHS graduate, Hemingson was at the time one of the Madrigal singers as well as a member of the school’s award-winning marching band.
After high school, he earned a degree in music from Western State College, now Western State University, in Gunnison, and a master’s degree in vocal performance from the University of Denver.
He plays the French horn for the Woodland Park Wind Symphony.
Under Hemingson’s direction, 17 of the 24 Madrigal singers have been selected to participate in the Western Slope Honor Choir Festival in March in Gunnison.
The CMA clinic is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 in Broadmoor Hall B. Admission is free and the clinic is open to the public.