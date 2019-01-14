The Woodland Park hockey team recorded another first earlier this month with back-to-back victories over Air Academy and Palmer. It marked the first time in the history of the two-year old program that the Panthers won consecutive games.
“Any win in our program is big,” said senior captain Lou Levy. “To win two in a row is really nice.”
On Jan. 4, the Panthers defeated Air Academy in a non-conference game, 7-1, in the Winter Classic at Meadow Wood Park Ice Rink. It is the only time this season the Panthers will host an outdoor game.
Levy scored two goals and had four assists. Sophomore forward Trace Taranto accounted for three goals and an assist.
“It was awesome,” Levy said. “The fans were into it. The whole atmosphere made for a good night and contributed to the win.
“Our line was clicking and that really made the difference.”
Levy’s line includes twins Trace and Parker Taranto.
The next night, Woodland Park came back from an 0-2 first-period deficit to defeat Palmer, 6-4, in an Apex Conference game at the World Arena Olympic ice sheet.
“Palmer is a team we should beat,” Levy said. “It wasn’t a great feeling to be down 2-0, but we didn’t panic and came back and did what we needed to do.”
Levy, along with Trace Taranto, have provided the Panthers with the bulk of their offense this season. Levy has 17 points (5 goals, 12 assists) and Taranto has 16 points (10 goals, 6 assists). Parker Taranto is next with 7 points (3 goals, 4 assists).
“We have to continue to play Panther hockey,” Trace Taranto said. “We have to stay focused. Focused on hockey and not other stuff. Keep things going in a positive direction.”
The Panthers’ winning streak ended on Jan. 7 with a 9-1 loss to Pine Creek at Sertich Ice Center. Trace Taranto and Levy combined for the Panthers’ lone goal.
That loss dropped Woodland Park to 3-7, 2-1.
The top 24 teams qualify for the playoffs. The Panthers were No. 30 in RPI as of Jan. 10.
“Making the playoffs is definitely a big goal for me and the team,” Taranto said. “We can make it. But we have to play consistent.”
Woodland Park’s next game is Thursday against Rampart at Sertich, followed by a game against Palmer Saturday at Colorado College’s Honnen Arena.