As scientists discover the impacts of human activity on the earth’s climate, Shelly Brandt is writing a doctoral thesis on coastal marine sediments. Her research focuses on ocean acidification.
A graduate of Woodland Park High School, Brandt, 28, is part of a research unit at the University of Waikato in Hamilton, New Zealand. “We look at coastal systems because there are really dynamic interfaces between land and open oceans,” she said. “And it’s under a lot of stress from human impact, so whatever our activity is on land always meets the ocean at some point.”
New Zealand, she said, is known for its agriculture. However, the ocean is absorbing nitrogen and phosphorous from farm lands, which changes the temperature and pH gradient.
“Understanding how these incredible microorganisms will respond and (potentially) adapt to an acidifying ocean climate is the first step in assessing the collective resilience of marine environments on both regional and global scales,” she said.
For her thesis, Brandt focuses on atmospheric carbon dioxide “Essentially the ocean is acting as this gigantic sponge for atmospheric CO2 and as it becomes more saturated with carbon dioxide it absorbs less, so a lot of carbon dioxide stays in the atmosphere,” Brandt said.
As the ocean becomes more acidic, the drop in pH levels results in the loss of shell fish.
“One third of the world relies on shellfish so that would not be a viable resource within 50 years,” she said. “We’re looking at potential outcomes and what that looks like if we don’t change our Co2 emissions. But under almost every scenario with see carbon dioxide increasing and pH (potential hydrogen) decreasing.”
Brandt’s research includes looking at sediments in the ocean. “That’s where the majority of nutrients are, trying to find what that breaking point looks like for bacteria,” she said. “Everything connects and that connectivity is so far above what we understand.”
ANTARCTIC RESEARCH PROJECT
In addition to studying ocean acidification, Brandt is one of 24 scientists studying microbial communities under the Ross Ice Shelf in the Antarctic. “It’s never been done before so we don’t know what we’re looking at yet,” Brandt said.
The study springs from concern about ocean currents. “They’re getting warmer and that wears away what’s underneath the ice shelf, which puts tension on the ground — where the ice shelf meets land,” she said.
The ice shelf is the largest in Antarctica, about the size of Spain, and approximately 2,300 feet thick in certain places, Brandt said.
If the ice shelf buckles, it would eventually break off. “And everything that’s on land gets introduced into the ocean, so land is kind of the last gate before we have all this influx of glacial ice that would raise the sea level,” she said. “So we’re trying to predict when that’s going to happen.”
The scientists drill through the ice shelf to the water then take sediments from the bottom of the ocean for a profile of the core to bring back to New Zealand. “We thaw it out and section it by layer, take the sediment and extract the DNA and RNAs,” Brandt said. The goal of the project is to identify which particular bacterial organisms were present and how they’ve maintained function under total light deprivation.
Getting to the field means crossing the ice in a rover-type vehicle. “It’s a unique experience, really beautiful, quiet,” Brandt said. “I love the seals.”
In telling the story of research into climate change, Brandt hopes to reach young people who may have doubts about following their dreams. “I hope the next generation of young minds never loses sight of the importance of fighting for what you believe in and chasing after things that matter the most,” she said. “I have been fortunate in my life to have a wonderful support team around me every step of the journey.”
Brandt’s parents are Chris and Jenavie Brandt of Divide.