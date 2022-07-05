Levi Kettler, a 2022 graduate of Woodland Park High School, was awarded a $500 scholarship from the Mountain Artists.
“Levi aspires to combine a career in biology with art as did the naturalist painter John James Audubon,” said Kathleen Clifton, spokesperson for the nonprofit organization. “The Mountain Artists congratulate Levi on his passion as a young artist, with exceptional academic accomplishments.”
In the fall, Kettler plans to attend the University of Northern Colorado and major in biology.
The 37th Annual Mountain Arts Festival is Aug. 6 and 7 on the grounds of the Ute Pass Cultural Center in Woodland Park.