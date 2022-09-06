Meghan Buchanan, a 1992 Woodland Park High School graduate who splits her time between Vail and Long Beach, Calif., attributes overcoming her obstacles with grit.
In fact, GGRIT is the acronym she gives to the tools she uses to overcome dyslexia and other challenges: gratitude, growth, resilience, integrity and tenacity.
Since Buchanan was diagnosed with dyslexia at the age of 7, she said she has needed grit to counter all the educators and doctors who continually repeated the refrain “you can’t, you can’t, you can’t,” and told her parents she would never excel academically.
“My parents always told me ‘you can, you can, you can,’” said Buchanan, who often visits her mother in Woodland Park. “It’s been a thrill to overcome my obstacles, finding things to be grateful for, and meeting challenges with tenacity.”
Dyslexia has been a constant and ongoing challenge, but Buchanan remained determined to overcome stereotypes and discrimination to become an engineer, despite learning differences.
“I attended (the University of Colorado at Boulder) to get my degree,” Buchanan said. “They have an amazing aerospace program, but it was hard. I had to take Calculus 2 three times, but I did it.”
Her hard work, and following the motto “choose to rise,” paid off.
Buchanan is now a senior principal engineer for Future Aircraft Systems Technology and integrated product team lead for Raytheon Intelligence.
Overcoming her learning challenges was just the beginning. Buchanan has set other challenges for herself. One of these was achieved in May when she summitted Mount Everest, the highest mountain above sea level on the plant — more than 29,000 feet tall (more than two Pikes Peaks).
“I love climbing,” she said. “The outdoors is my therapy. The first time I climbed Mount Kilimanjaro was with my dad in 2005, and I’ve hiked and climbed all over Colorado.”
In 2011, she had a devasting snowboarding accident in Vail and suffered a severe break to her femur. Told she was lucky to be alive and would probably have to use a cane for the rest of her life, Buchanan was determined to overcome this challenge and get back to Kilimanjaro.
“After two years of intense physical therapy, a titanium allergy and surgeries, I persevered to not only climb ‘Kili’ again, but to take on the ‘7 SUMMITS’,” she stated in an email.
She has completed Kilimanjaro (Africa – 19,300 feet), Aconcagua (South America — 22, 838 feet), Elbrus (Europe — 18,510 feet), Denali (North America — 20,322 feet), South Pole and Vinson Massif (Antarctica — 16,060 feet) and Everest (Asia — 29,029 feet).
Once Buchanan summits Carstensz Pyramid (New Guinea – 16,024 feet), which she plans to do in November, she will join the fewer than 80 women in the world who have completed the Seven Summits challenge.
With the Seven Summits soon to be under her belt and a trip to the North Pole planned for next spring, Buchanan hopes to join the handful of American women who have completed the Explorers Grand Slam. Full expeditions to the North and South Poles will complete her Adventurers Grand Slam, which has, so far, been completed by only two women.
“I also want to be the first rocket scientist to complete these challenges,” she said.
Buchanan has made most of these climbs on her own many dimes, with help from friends, family and a Go Fund Me page, but she is also looking for sponsors.
“Any money raised past the cost of the climbs is going to the Learning Disabilities Association of America,” Buchanan said. “I’m developing a speaking program. I want to give back to kids. I want them to meet someone who says, ‘you can.’”
She’s also planning to write a book.
“I want to tell people about dyslexia’s advantages. I’ve realized how lucky I’ve been — dyslexia gives me my drive. It taught me to get back up. I tell the kids not to be ashamed of the grade-point average it was such a struggle to achieve. I want them to be proud of their accomplishments.”