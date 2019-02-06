Teachers and students from Woodland Park High School plan to take a week-long trip to the Washington D.C. with Close Up, a nationwide educational program designed to help students and teachers get an in-depth, in-person look at American government and democracy, in March 2020.
WPHS instructors Joe Roskam and Andrew Pappadakis are already planning the school’s next trip to D.C. This time, high school freshman and sophomores, as well as juniors and seniors, are encouraged to attend.
Close Up’s mission is to give middle school and high school students in-depth and unique learning experience with government and American history with the goal of training students to be active participants in society.
Though the students and teachers are having fun on their trip, it’s not a vacation to the capitol. The educational aspects of the trip are consistent and students and teachers engage in regular learning exercises like debates or meeting with representatives.
“The reason for (the trip) is so our students can learn the ins-and-outs of how our government works,” Roskam said. “Of course, they go to D.C., they go through all the monuments, and they learn (American history), but at the same time they do mock senate hearings, and they bring bills to the house floor, and they understand how it goes into subcommittees, and how the vote is made, and they have to make arguments.”
According to Pappadakis, Close Up arranges the majority of the meetings and learning activities on the trip, and that it is such a well-known and well-respected program that is supported by Congress, and government officials are often happy to take the time to meet with the students.
“We do spend a day on Capitol Hill where we get to meet with our senators and our representatives,” Roskam said, adding that students on previous trips had the privilege of long meetings and Q&A sessions with their senators and representatives.
One of the benefits of the Close Up trips is that students and teachers split up once they arrive in D.C. and join larger, more culturally diverse groups, giving students a chance to interact with peers from across the nation. The way the Close Up program works is that they organize several trips every year, and schools across the nation can sign up for whichever trip they choose.
“As soon as we get to the hotel, we basically go to meet with our groups, and the kids, honestly, they forget about us,” Pappadakis said of how Close Up trips provides program professionals while on the tour to serve as guides, adding that the guides are often locals and extremely knowledgeable about Washington D.C.’s history and culture. “The draw is not to hang out with your own people. They get broken up and they get to hang out with people other parts of the country. We’re not there alone, we’re there with whoever signed up for that week.”
Despite the vast cultural and political differences, the WPHS students on Close Up trips tend to adjust quickly and perform well, Pappadakis said, adding that teachers take the time to discuss respectful behavior and open-mindedness with the students.
“The Woodland Park kids hang in there pretty well with these kids from cities,” Pappadakis said, adding that most of the kids on the trip have never seen something like a metro. “They do well and they take on leadership positions. There (are) roles that they can play. We tend to take kids who are very motivated to do this, and it shows when they get there.”
The next trip, scheduled for March 2020, will cost about $2,000 per student and include the cost of travel, lodging, transportation, and meals. Trip sizes are based on student interest, ranging from four to 14 students in past years.
Woodland Park High School Foundation may offer financial assistance to students who are interested in the trip but are under financial constraints. Anyone interested in donating to the WPHS Foundation to assist interested students can visit wpsfoundation.org.
Parents and students interested in learning more about the trip to Washington D.C. are invited to attend an informational meeting on Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. in the high school library. Eighth-grade students who are interested in joining next years’ trip as freshmen are welcome to attend the information session.