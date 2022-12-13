WOODLAND PARK • Woodland Park High School fall athletes have many reasons to be proud, as they brought in several league region, and state accomplishments, many of which WPHS has not seen in several years.
We would like to share another reason to celebrate our incredibly talented fall athletes.
Numerous student-athletes earned All-State academic and athletic awards and All-League and All-Conference awards for their hard work and dedication during their respective seasons.
Boys Soccer
Tri-Peaks League 1st Team All-League — Caden Howard and Myles Wiley
Tri-Peaks League All-League Honorable Mention — Kaden “Bruce” Wedhoff and Ryder James
All State Honorable Mention — Kaden “Bruce” Wedhoff
Academic All-State — Caden Howard, Ryder James, Adam Lanucha
Academic All-State Honorable Mention — Chase Steel, Kyeden Marsh
Cross Country
Tri-Peaks League All-League Team- Emma Graber, Stella Schroeder, Danielle Taylor
Academic All-State — Emma Graber, Hailey Elliott, Ian Waltermire, Dawson Tisdall, Lilly Urban
Academic All-State Honorable Mention — Sam Godwin and Stella Schroeder
Football
1st Team All-Conference — Daniel “DJ” Summeril, Aiden Hernandez, Griffin King, Caleb Graves, Bryce Broeker
All Conference Honorable Mentions — Myles Wiley, Aiden Hood, Benjamin Summeril
All State — Aiden Hernandez and Daniel “DJ” Summerall
Academic All-State — Bryce Broeker
Academic All-State Honorable Mention — Sam Marquez
Golf
Tri-Peaks League 1st Team All-League — Tanner “TJ” McAfee, Ethan Horton, and Alex Miller
Academic All-State Honorable Mention — Sam Thorpe and Ethan Horton
Softball
Tri-Peaks League 1st Team All-League — Alexea “Lexy” Curran
Tri-Peaks League All-League Honorable Mention — Isabel Newsom and Marin Kleppe
All State Honorable Mention — Alexea “Lexy” Curran
Academic All-State — Isabel Newsom and Marin Kleppe
Volleyball
Tri-Peaks League 1st Team All-League — Sydney Roshek and Kyra Kidd
Tri-Peaks League All-League Honorable Mention — Giana Roskam
All State Honorable Mention — Sydney Roshek and Kyra Kidd
Academic All-State — Sydney Roshek and Brelynn Barnes
Academic All-State Honorable Mention — Kyra Kidd, Kayla Stimits, and Kara Wiley
Congratulations, and thank you to our student-athletes for your outstanding work ethic in and out of the classroom. Also, we thank our coaching staff for your hard work and dedication to helping our students succeed and for continuing to build a legacy here at WPHS.
Go, Panthers!