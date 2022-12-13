WPSD fall athletics.jpg

Woodland Park High School held an assembly Nov. 4 to recognize and celebrate fall athletic athletes and programs.

WOODLAND PARK • Woodland Park High School fall athletes have many reasons to be proud, as they brought in several league region, and state accomplishments, many of which WPHS has not seen in several years.

We would like to share another reason to celebrate our incredibly talented fall athletes.

Numerous student-athletes earned All-State academic and athletic awards and All-League and All-Conference awards for their hard work and dedication during their respective seasons.

Boys Soccer

Tri-Peaks League 1st Team All-League — Caden Howard and Myles Wiley

Tri-Peaks League All-League Honorable Mention — Kaden “Bruce” Wedhoff and Ryder James

All State Honorable Mention — Kaden “Bruce” Wedhoff

Academic All-State — Caden Howard, Ryder James, Adam Lanucha

Academic All-State Honorable Mention — Chase Steel, Kyeden Marsh

Cross Country

Tri-Peaks League All-League Team- Emma Graber, Stella Schroeder, Danielle Taylor

Academic All-State — Emma Graber, Hailey Elliott, Ian Waltermire, Dawson Tisdall, Lilly Urban

Academic All-State Honorable Mention — Sam Godwin and Stella Schroeder

Football

1st Team All-Conference — Daniel “DJ” Summeril, Aiden Hernandez, Griffin King, Caleb Graves, Bryce Broeker

All Conference Honorable Mentions — Myles Wiley, Aiden Hood, Benjamin Summeril

All State — Aiden Hernandez and Daniel “DJ” Summerall

Academic All-State — Bryce Broeker

Academic All-State Honorable Mention — Sam Marquez

Golf

Tri-Peaks League 1st Team All-League — Tanner “TJ” McAfee, Ethan Horton, and Alex Miller

Academic All-State Honorable Mention — Sam Thorpe and Ethan Horton

Softball

Tri-Peaks League 1st Team All-League — Alexea “Lexy” Curran

Tri-Peaks League All-League Honorable Mention — Isabel Newsom and Marin Kleppe

All State Honorable Mention — Alexea “Lexy” Curran

Academic All-State — Isabel Newsom and Marin Kleppe

Volleyball

Tri-Peaks League 1st Team All-League — Sydney Roshek and Kyra Kidd

Tri-Peaks League All-League Honorable Mention — Giana Roskam

All State Honorable Mention — Sydney Roshek and Kyra Kidd

Academic All-State — Sydney Roshek and Brelynn Barnes

Academic All-State Honorable Mention — Kyra Kidd, Kayla Stimits, and Kara Wiley

Congratulations, and thank you to our student-athletes for your outstanding work ethic in and out of the classroom. Also, we thank our coaching staff for your hard work and dedication to helping our students succeed and for continuing to build a legacy here at WPHS.

Go, Panthers!

