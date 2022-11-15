Woodland Park High School educator Alicia Mauer is the recipient of a 2022 award for Excellence in Science Teaching in the state of Colorado.
Mauer teaches chemistry, biology, AP environmental science and science at WPHS. She is also the state recognized coach of the Envirothon team.
Mauer credits Woodland Park’s Rose Banzhaf for the nomination. “Without her, I wouldn’t have had that exposure,” she said.
The two have a bond energized by science. For several years, Banzhaf taught the Envirothon class, on a volunteer basis, at the high school. In 2020, Banzhaf was named Volunteer of the Year by the Colorado State Forest Service for her work with Colorado Project Learning Tree.
This week, Mauer is taking her science classes to property in Trout Creek to study trees, ecological systems and fire mitigation with the state’s forest service.
“I think Rose appreciates that I am willing to bring people in our community to connect with our high-school students,” Mauer said. “It allows students to see another side of science that’s more applicable to everyday life.”
Mauer’s students are curious. “They want to know everything, more this year than last,” she said. “They are dedicated to mastering the material.”
At times her science students aren’t immediately taken with the subjects. “Overall, when students start to feel comfortable, they want to know every little detail,” she said. “Which makes me feel good.”
Mauer’s chemistry students are learning about ionic compounds. In the environmental science classes, she is focusing on population dynamics. “We are studying how different populations shift based on limited resources,” she said. “Or how resources change based on the dynamics between populations.”
Mauer received an award plaque and $500 in a ceremony Nov. 5 at the Colorado Science Conference at Douglas County High School in Castle Rock. Given by the Colorado Association of Science Teachers and the American Vacuum Society, the award honors science teachers in elementary, middle and high schools.