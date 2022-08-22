WOODLAND PARK • The Woodland Park High School cross country team had a successful first meet at Barr Lake State Park Aug. 18, for the Jack & Jill Co-Ed Relay.
There were three ways each school could build their teams: Jack teams consisting of four boys; Jill teams comprising four girls; and Jack and Jill teams comprising boys and girls totaling four runners.
Emma Graber, Lily Urban, Hailey Elliot and Stella Schroeder took first place and were dubbed the Jill Relay champions.
Joseph Begley, Dawson Tisdall, Sam Godwin and Landon Prahl placed third in a tough competition of Jack teams.
All of the WPHS Jack and Jill teams battled the heat, pushed hard, performed their best, and had a great first meet to kick off the season.
Head Coach Jeremy Grier and Assistant Coach Jordan Ricks led the Panthers in their first meet of the season.
The team’s next meet is in Pueblo on Saturday, Aug. 27.