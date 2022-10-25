wpsd 1020.jpg

This photo was posted on the WPHS Panther Pride Athetic Boosters Facebook page Oct. 20 with this caption: “Big celebration for the WPSD — Woodland Park High School Cross Country teams at Regionals today. Both teams qualified for State, with each team coming in 4th place!! First-time since 2007 to have both the boys’ and girls’ teams compete at State! We also had 3 runners qualify individually; Emma Graber, Stella Schroeder, and Joseph Begley!! Congratulations! #wpsdproud”

 facebook.com/ABoostersWPHS

WOODLAND PARK • Both the girls and boys Woodland Park High School cross country teams qualified for the 3A state championships Oct. 20.

At the regional competition at Monument Valley Park in Colorado Springs, both teams came in fourth place. According to an Oct. 20 post on the WPHS Panther Pride Athetic Boosters Facebook page, this is the first time since 2007 both the boys and girls teams will compete at State.

Three Panthers runners qualified individually. Emma Graber placed 8th; Stella Schoeder placed 9th; and Joseph Begly placed 12th.

Tags

Load comments