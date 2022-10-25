WOODLAND PARK • Both the girls and boys Woodland Park High School cross country teams qualified for the 3A state championships Oct. 20.
At the regional competition at Monument Valley Park in Colorado Springs, both teams came in fourth place. According to an Oct. 20 post on the WPHS Panther Pride Athetic Boosters Facebook page, this is the first time since 2007 both the boys and girls teams will compete at State.
Three Panthers runners qualified individually. Emma Graber placed 8th; Stella Schoeder placed 9th; and Joseph Begly placed 12th.