This photo was posted on the WPHS Panther Pride Athetic Boosters Facebook page Oct. 20 with this caption: “Big celebration for the WPSD — Woodland Park High School Cross Country teams at Regionals today. Both teams qualified for State, with each team coming in 4th place!! First-time since 2007 to have both the boys’ and girls’ teams compete at State! We also had 3 runners qualify individually; Emma Graber, Stella Schroeder, and Joseph Begley!! Congratulations! #wpsdproud”