WOODLAND PARK • The Woodland Park High School Panthers cross country team had an exceptional week last week on and off the racing course.
Coach Ricks and Coach Grier noticed that the team started to focus on their workouts a little harder this past week, and it showed up big time at the Harrison Panther Invite on Sept. 9. Of the 16 runners that competed, 14 ran a personal record (PR). That is right, in one race, 14 runners ran a 5k race faster than they have ever run that distance.
“It is fun to watch the lightbulb come on for most of our runners. In the past, our runners would just show up to practice or a race and just run. Now they are learning to attack!” said Coach Grier.
Those runners setting PRs for the Panthers were: Joseph Begley, Sam Godwin, Dawson Tisdall, Ben Godwin, Landon Prahl, Ian Waltermire, John Molter, Riley Russo, Mathew Berger, Emma Graber, Stella Schroeder, Danielle Taylor, Victoria Stein and Hailey Elliot.
Hayden Molina and Anna Bischoff were within a few seconds of a PR, and both ran over 2 minutes faster on the season.
Emma Graber continued her streak of Top 5 finishes with a 4th place finish and was followed closely by Stella Schroeder with her 8th place finish.
Joseph Begley just missed a Top 10 finish with his 11th place run.
The day before the race, the team helped run a middle school race hosted by Woodland Park Middle School.
“It was awesome to see our younger kids compete and the excitement they had for our high school kids being there to support them,” said Coach Grier.
The teams shared pizza together after the race.
Following the race on Sept. 9, the cross-country team rushed home to run the concession stand for the Panther football game. It was a cold night, and the kids were tired from the race, but none of that got to them as they were all smiles while helping the Woodland Park Booster Club raise several hundred dollars that night.
The team’s week was not complete until they gathered at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 for their weekly 10-mile run. It was cold and rainy, but that did not stop many of the runners from showing up and getting after it. The runners were rewarded for their hard work with a team breakfast at The Pantry following the run.
As of this writing, the Panthers compete at Fountain-Fort Carson on Sept. 17 and the Coronado Cougar Classic on Sept. 22.
Go, Panthers!