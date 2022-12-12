DENVER • The Woodland Park High School Cheer Team captured the 2022 3A all-girl cheer title at Denver Coliseum on Friday.
The Panthers win is the first spirit championship in program history for WPHS.
WPHS Cheer is coached by Shaina Lampton.
DENVER • The Woodland Park High School Cheer Team captured the 2022 3A all-girl cheer title at Denver Coliseum on Friday.
The Panthers win is the first spirit championship in program history for WPHS.
WPHS Cheer is coached by Shaina Lampton.
Editor, Pikes Peak Newspapers
Michelle has been editor of Pikes Peak Newspapers (Pikes Peak Courier and Tri-Lakes Tribune) since June 2019. A Pennsylvania native and Penn State journalism graduate, she joined The Gazette's staff in 2015.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.