DENVER • The Woodland Park High School Cheer Team captured the 2022 3A all-girl cheer title at Denver Coliseum on Friday.

The Panthers win is the first spirit championship in program history for WPHS.

WPHS Cheer is coached by Shaina Lampton.

The Woodland Park High School Cheer Team and their coaches pose with their trophy and state championship banner Friday at Denver Coliseum. The Panthers took home the 2022 3A all-girl cheer title. It’s the first spirit championship in program history for WPHS. (More photos, Page 17)

