WOODLAND PARK • The Woodland Park High School boys varisty and junior varsity soccer teams lost back and forth close battles with Harrison High School, both 1 to 0.
Harrison had beaten Woodland Park 11-1 in 2021, but in 2022 our Panthers remain tough by not just playing more competitively, but being in a position to win these games.
Once again, the JV team had the better play but could not find the back of the net.
The varsity team came within inches of pulling out the victory, missing two close goals late in the game.
The Men of the Match for Varsity were Eric Albu and Kaden Wedhoff.
The Man of the Match for the JV team was Tevin James.
As of this writing, the team was set to compete at 6 p.m. Sept. 20 vs. Sierra High School, and at 6 p.m. Sept. 22 vs. Palmer High School.
Please come out to support the boys as they seek two more wins against quality opponents.