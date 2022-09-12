The Woodland Park High School Boys Soccer team notched their second straight win of the season on the evening of Sept. 8 with a 5-2 victory over Mitchell High School at Garry Berry Stadium in Colorado Springs.
The Panthers avenged last year’s 10-0 loss to the Marauders with a great team effort resulting from these young men being committed to doing whatever it takes.
In the first half, they jumped to a 3-0 lead, led by freshman Myles Wiley who had a hat trick in the first half.
In the second half, Wiley tallied one more goal along with an excellent header off a corner kick play from senior Kyden Marsh.
The Man of the Match went to Wiley, his second, with four total goals, and to Caden Howard, who had four assists.
The Panthers are now 2-2 for the season and were set to play Harrison High School in Colorado Springs Tuesday, Sept. 13.