The Panther Boys Soccer team had a signature win against Atlas Preparatory High School Oct. 11.
Atlas Prep came in first in the league and No. 14 in the state 3A. The Panthers outplayed the Gryphons from Atlas Prep for 80 minutes.
Goals by Senior Adam Lanucha gave Woodland Park a 2-0 lead at halftime. In the second half, a goal by freshman Nicholas Thime put the Panthers up 3-0. Atlas Prep scored a goal in the closing minutes to make the final 3-1.
These young men are changing the culture and direction of the boys’ program and have continued to build a foundation for the future by doing whatever it takes on and off the field. “As their coach, I have not been more proud of a team than I am of this one,” said coach Kip Shubert.
It was a huge win for the Panthers, and they will finish their regular season with a home game Thursday, Oct. 20, vs. Salida, at 6 p.m.