While riding the educational roller coaster in the year of COVID-19, teacher Angie Cunningham managed to score a $5,000 grant from the Rachael Ray Foundation for the Woodland Park High School.
The grant is specific to the school’s ProStart program that prepares students for careers in the culinary, hospitality and tourism industries. The two-year career and technical education program focused on culinary arts and restaurant management is offered in 1,700 schools across the country and enrolls 130,000 students, states a news release.
In the past 10 years, the WPHS program’s enrollment increased from six to 30 students.
A family consumer science educator, Cunningham struggled over the past year to keep her students engaged students in her culinary arts and business management classes. From remote to in-person, Cunningham kept the program going.
Last month, the foundation rewarded her efforts.
“The grant will go toward upgrades in the classroom and more (kitchen) equipment,” she said.
Students in the program have completed basic culinary arts and begin two-year ProStart classes in their sophomore year. “ProStart is about professionalism in the industry and gives them a head start,” Cunningham said.
Before COVID, Cunningham’s students helped at the Swiss Chalet, Carmen’s Tapas, Fiesta Mexicana, Southern Lilly (now closed), Subway, McDonald’s and Wendy’s.
“ProStart is not just about food but about the hospitality and tourism industry,” she said. “The further they go, the more they learn about the different avenues they could take.”
The school’s partnership with Metropolitan State College University of Denver allows students to earn six college credits that apply to a hospitality curriculum. The credits can be applied to any college or university.
Along with the lessons and the recipes, field trips allow the students to compete in cooking challenges around the state. The last trip, pre-COVID, was to the Gaylord Rockies Hotel and Resort near the Denver International Airport, where the students had the opportunty to spend the night.
Laura Wagner, a 2017 graduate of WPHS, continued her ProStart education at the University of Montana, where she is studying for a master’s degree in nutrition with a minor in health wellness. She earned a bachelor’s in nutrition from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
In part, Wagner funded her education with $20,000 in grants from the Colorado Restaurant Foundation, the National Restaurant Foundation and the Rachel Ray Foundation youth scholarship program.
Jessica Tanis, a 2021 graduate of WPHS, plans to study a hospitality curriculum at Colorado State University in Fort Collins.
“A few of my students (graduates) work in the industry in Colorado Springs,” Cunningham said.
Founded by the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, ProStart programs in the state are funded, in part, by the Colorado Restaurant Association Foundation. The $5,000 grant awarded to WPHS is a ProStart Grow Grant from the Rachael Ray Foundation.
Rachael Ray, award-winning television personality and philanthropist, said said in a statement: “ProStart educators and students have persevered through this difficult year and are continuing to pursue their passions for restaurants and foodservice against all odds. RRF is proud to support their dreams to become future chefs and restaurateurs and provide them with the resources they need to be successful in their classrooms.”