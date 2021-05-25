Woodland Park High School has chosen two outstanding seniors to represent the Class of 2021 with graduation speeches through a new process devised by a student task force.
Top honor students had the opportunity to submit a short statement on why they should be considered to write a speech. Of the statements submitted, five semifinalists were asked to submit a speech for consideration to the WPHS administration. From these five students, the administration chose two who best represent the class.
Selected to speak at the May 28 graduation were Mycah Quevillon and Andrew Graber, both of the Divide area, who have attended schools in the Woodland Park School District their entire school careers. Both attended Summit Elementary School.
Mycah Quevillon
Quevillon is graduating summa cum laude. The focus of her speech is the passion that lies within the senior class and WPHS as a whole. “We are a very passionate group of students,” she said. “The biggest challenge we all have had to face is, of course, the continuing effects of COVID-19. The scheduling upsets, whether we were in person or not, and really not having a set schedule at all.”
The aspect of her senior year that Quevillon enjoyed the most is the variety people and students she was able to interact with. “COVID actually allowed me to connect with some different students and under-classmates, and I was able to learn from their perspectives,” she said.
Quevillon’s main love throughout high school has been acting in the school plays.
Although she has primarily been in the ensembles, Quevillon landed a supporting role in “Midsummer Night’s Dream,” and in fall 2020 virtual production of “Romeo and Juliet,” she was cast in the lead role as Juliet. “We were a very small troupe for the fall production and actually recorded scenes via video calls and then put the show together from there,” she said. Quevillon also played two characters in the school’s spring play, the musical “Junie B. Jones.”
“Being an active part of the Thespian Society during high school and the Senior Rep for the Thespians this year has still been really fun,” she said. “I’ve been able to work on the greenroom project, where we paint hands on the wall. And I attended the virtual ThesCon (Thespian Conference) for high school theater students from Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico.”
Her second pastime has been the speech and debate club, in which she also participated during middle school. Quevillon participated in various tournaments throughout those years and placed a few times. She qualified for state competition, but was not able to participate due to COVID. Her topic was going to be about women taking back control after enduring mistreatment from the men in their lives. She won the regional championship for this topic during her junior year.
“I’m a huge extrovert and I thrive on connections, so trying to do debates virtually was really hard for me and it wasn’t the same not having a live audience to feed from,” Quevillon said. “So, I stopped participating around Christmas break.”
Quevillon was president of Teen Advisory Board at the Woodland Park Library, where she organized art clubs and planned an extremely popular open mic night. She has also been heavily involved in art and art shows during high school and took the most advanced art class for college-bound artists. She is currently painting an existential mural in the high school of a young girl laying on the moon with the aurora borealis behind her. “The meaning of the mural is people should be able to sit back and relax while taking in the beauty of the world,” she said.
After graduation, Quevillon will attend Allegheny College in Pennsylvania, from which she received a Trustee Scholarship. “I wanted to attend college in the northeast part of the U.S. and picked Allegheny because of it being a Liberal Arts college and it had high scores on the Colleges That Change Lives website,” said Quevillon, who is leaning toward a major in Psychology or possibly English, after taking several AP classes in both subjects.
Andrew Graber
Graber is graduating magna cum laude. His speech will center around seniors being able to look forward to what life has in store, while remembering where they came from.
“The hardest thing I think we’ve endured as a senior class is COVID ... all of the crazy things our class has gone through. It was hard to stay positive at times with signature events being canceled or changed,” he said.
Graber referenced the senior class motto, a quote from Michael Scott, a character in NBC’s “The Office,” “I knew exactly what to do, but in a much more real sense, I had no idea what to do.”
“Overall, I think we’ve handled the uncertainties well,” Graber said. “We’ve stayed hopeful for things to come and have pretty much been able to control our own futures so far.”
Graber said one good thing about having a varied schedule and some open class time during senior year was that he was able to work with a few businesses in the Teller County community. He also completed an internship at the Rocky Mountain Mennonite Camp, where he learned marketing skills like creative writing, social media management and storytelling. The camp is run by his father, Corbin Graber, who is a WPSD school board member and Director of District E – Summit Elementary Boundaries.
Andrew Graber lettered in academics for all four years of high school. He was a member of Beta Club, National Honor Society and Key Club, and was a performer in the WPHS Madrigal choir.
Graber served on Student Council all four years of high school. This year, he was the Executive Historian, responsible for taking photos of his classmates at school events and otherwise documenting the senior year. Graber also spent dozens of hours creating the senior slideshow that will play at graduation.
Graber lettered in track and cross country all four years at WPHS and received the academic all-state award for his efforts during senior year. “I’ve really enjoyed being active in sports during my time in high school,” he said. “This year I was captain of the cross country and track team and played soccer as well.”
After graduation, Graber will run cross country and track for Bethel College in North Newton, Kansas — a private Christian, liberal arts college affiliated with the Mennonite Church. He received a track and cross country scholarship from Bethel and is waiting to hear about potentially earning a choir scholarship as well.
Graber plans to major in business marketing and computer sciences. “I am happy to be finished up with high school and excited to be starting a new chapter of my life,” he said.