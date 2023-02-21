WOODLAND PARK • Woodland Park School District is thrilled to announce that a high school boys swim team is joining our spring season lineup this year.

This is a fantastic opportunity for young men who wish to compete at the high-school level and proudly represent Woodland Park High School.

WPHS already has a successful girls swim team. As evidence of their success, five members of the team participated in the state championship this year and delivered a remarkable performance, bringing great pride to the school!

The district is eagerly anticipating the success of the boys swim team as they strive to compete in the state championship.

The WPHS boys swim team will practice regularly and compete against other schools in the region. All interested students are encouraged to contact the WPHS athletic department if they have any questions or want more information. You can reach the athletic department by calling the school’s main line at 719-686-2067 and asking for the athletic department.