With graduation ceremonies, social gatherings and travel squashed, the coronavirus pandemic evokes fear, worry and even grief.
“I think we’re all in traumatic grief because it came on suddenly, out of the blue,” said Kathy Sparnins, a grief counselor in Woodland Park who produced the film “Voices of Grief,” which has been screened around the nation.
For many, the onslaught of trauma means being shut out of visiting parents, relatives and friends in nursing homes, Ground Zero for the virus.
In a world where Zoom and the iPad take the place of personal connection, the quarantine generated an emotional gap. “We need each other; it feels uncomfortable for me to do something on Zoom but it’s our next best thing,” she said.
Even though people across the globe are also quarantined, the isolation can seem very personal. “The people I talk with feel like they are alone, that no one else has walked this path,” Sparnins said.
The year 2020 is turning out to be one of cancellations. “There are a lot of important rituals that are being missed,” she said. “Rituals are such a key thing in life.”
Graduation ceremonies, for instance, are livestreamed, Zoomed or held with everyone six feet apart. “Graduation is a huge deal for these kids and rightly so because it’s marking one step into adulthood,” she said. “Some college graduates had to give up internships because of the pandemic.”
The collective grief is ambiguous. “We don’t know what’s going on and how long it’s going to last,” Sparnins said. “There hasn’t been a clear message from Washington, and they’re letting governors listen to the pulse of their communities.”
For many, the pandemic precautions have cratered savings and retirement funds, put those suffering financial damage in devastating circumstances, including potential loss of homes and businesses.
Sparnins was speaking after more than two months of lockdown when Woodland Park and Teller County were about a week away from some businesses bein given the green light to open.
That’s when the protests started and several restaurant owners, including one in Divide, opened in defiance of the order of Gov. Jared Polis.
“I do think that fear and angst are amplified right now; that’s where you’ll see rebellion,” Sparnins said. “Whatever the underlying concerns were before this, they are just amplified.”
The protesters in general expressed scorn for the rules imposed by the governor, regulations based on science and metrics about the spread of the virus, as stated by the state’s public health departments.
“If you are someone who doesn’t like the government telling you what to do then this is just going to amplify those feelings, especially when your priority is business concerns, the economy,” she said.
Sparnins advises recognizing the feelings as grief over the losses, emotional, financial and social. “It’s a time to be kind to yourself, have some compassion,” she said. “Many wise people have talked about doing things ‘one day at a time.’ Well, this is a time to really focus on one day a time, to just be in this moment, this day.”