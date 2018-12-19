The Woodland Park High School wrestling team traveled to Pueblo East for a tournament Dec. 8 and returned home with great expectations.
Three Panthers placed in the top five of the invitational and several others had strong showings. Pueblo East was ranked No. 1 in Class 4A.
Woodland Park competes at the 3A level.
“They are doing as I expected,” said Woodland Park coach Keith Sieracki. “Maybe a little better in some areas. Maybe a little off in others. But overall, I think we are on plan.”
Freshman Brady Hankin captured the 106-pound title defeating the No. 1 ranked grapplers in Class 3A and 4A.
Junior Cole Gray took third in the 160-pound division after a tough battle in the semifinals.
Junior 113-pounder Zach Dooley took fourth at 113 pounds after losing to a three-time state champion in the semifinals.
Senior Brad Conlin reached his limit of five matches and as a result could not battle for fifth place.
Senior Jacob Garner was one match short of placing at 170 pounds.
“These guys go at it,” Sieracki said.
Perhaps the two Panthers who are most evenly matched are Hankin and Dooley.
“They beat the heck out of each other in practice,” Sieracki said.
Dooley took fourth at state last year as a sophomore. He believes Hankin has all the tools to win a state title this winter.
“He’s a hard worker,” Dooley said of Hankin. “He works his butt off every day. He’s scrappy and he’s really quick.”
Hankin’s older brother, Jess, won a state championship when he was a student at Coronado. His father, Casey, is an assistant coach with the Panthers.
“If (Zach) lives up to the expectations he set for me he could win state,” Hankin said of his wrestling partner.
Dooley already has a lot to live up to in his own family, His father, Scott, a Woodland Park assistant coach, was a two-time undefeated state champion for Bear Creek in 1988 and 1989. Scott had a high school record of 100-3.
Scott Dooley believes his son and Hankin complement each other.
“I think both of them have improved since they’ve been working out with each other,” he said. “They push each other and make it hard to score. No easy points.”
Scott Dooley believes Hankin has the makeup of someone with much more experience.
“He has a cool head in pressure situations and close scores don’t unnerve him or anything,” he said. “He wrestles year round and loves it and works hard at it.”
This is the deepest team Sieracki has had in his eight years with the program.
“Colton Simonis (132) and Brad beat each other up in practice,” he said. “Cole and Jacob Garner go at. And the freshmen twins, Eli and Adam Garner, push each other and 145 and 152 pounds.
“We have a really solid team. It’s a lot of fun to be a part of.”