Mark Misch’s cell phone was blowing up on March 12, less than 24 hours before the NCAA Division II National Indoor Track and Field meet was scheduled to take place at the University of Montevallo’s CrossPlex in Birmingham, Ala.
Head Men’s Cross-Country Coach/Assistant Track & Field Coach at University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, Misch was there with about 15 members of the team who earned spots at the prestigious event. Among them was Woodland Park High School alum Skye Ciccarelli, one of the top high jumpers in the nation.
March 12 was supposed to be a workout day followed by a banquet that night.
“We were literally on the track, ready to go, when I got notified that the banquet honoring all the athletes was not going to be held that night,” Misch said. “I thought, ‘Why not have the banquet, we’re already here?’”
Misch, aware that there were concerns over COVID-19, got several more texts over the next few hours regarding the ever-changing situation.
“Finally, I get notified that they canceled the meet, they canceled the entire spring, and we had to go home immediately,” Misch said.
Misch did his best to calmly tell his athletes what he knew about the situation, which wasn’t much.
Some of them were despondent. Some of them were angry. They were trying to comprehend what was happening and process it. “It was like a funeral,” he said.
The team returned to their hotel and began making arrangements to evacuate the area as soon as possible.
“We were trying to get flights out of there and we had some kids on three and four flights,” Misch said. “We eventually all got back, but the whole thing was crazy.”
The season ended way too soon for Ciccarelli and his Mountain Lions teammates who were with him in Alabama. On March 27, they received some good news when the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference released its first and second teams.
Ciccarelli earned his way onto the first team on the strength of leaping 1.99 meters (6-feet, 5.3-inches) and finishing second at the RMAC finals. The UCCS men won their first-ever conference indoor title, while the UCCS women won for the second time.
Ciccarelli had an outstanding freshman season for the Mountain Lions. He finished at or near the top in nearly every meet. Many of the meets included D-I athletes.
Ciccarelli entered UCCS with star power. He won high school Class 3A state titles his junior and senior seasons.
The NCAA announced last week that spring student athletes will get a year of eligibility back. That means Ciccarelli can compete four years outdoor and three more indoor.