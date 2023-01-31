WOODLAND PARK • The Woodland Park High School girls wrestling team placed second at the DPI Berthoud Girls Tournament in Berthoud Jan. 21.
Eight of the nine wrestlers also placed individually:
Vanessa Nguyen (sophomore) — 1st place
Trinity Diamond (senior) — 1st place
Cheyenne Becker (freshman) — 1st place
Kara Wiley (junior) — 2nd place
Lindsay Henggeler (sophomore) — 2nd place
Kaylee Bowers (junior) — 3rd place
Giana Roskam (senior) — 3rd place
Haddy Waak (sophomore) — 3rd place
The girl’s wrestling team and coaches look forward to continuing their success as the season progresses. Upcoming meets include a Saturday tournament at Chatfield High School ad=4nd a Monday tournament Woodland Park. Find the full schedule at wphs.rschoolteams.com/page/3344.