WOODLAND PARK • The Woodland Park High School girls wrestling team placed second at the DPI Berthoud Girls Tournament in Berthoud Jan. 21.

Eight of the nine wrestlers also placed individually:

Vanessa Nguyen (sophomore) — 1st place

Trinity Diamond (senior) — 1st place

Cheyenne Becker (freshman) — 1st place

Kara Wiley (junior) — 2nd place

Lindsay Henggeler (sophomore) — 2nd place

Kaylee Bowers (junior) — 3rd place

Giana Roskam (senior) — 3rd place

Haddy Waak (sophomore) — 3rd place

The girl’s wrestling team and coaches look forward to continuing their success as the season progresses. Upcoming meets include a Saturday tournament at Chatfield High School ad=4nd a Monday tournament Woodland Park. Find the full schedule at wphs.rschoolteams.com/page/3344.