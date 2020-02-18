The Woodland Park High School girls’ swim team concluded its season on Feb. 8 at the Class 3A Tri-Peaks League Championships.
The Panthers, under the direction of Rusty Bernstein, scored 60 points to finish ninth among 11 teams in the meet held at Colorado College.
“Last year we scored only one point,” Bernstein said.
The 400-yard freestyle relay team finished eighth. That team consisted of seniors Rebecca Loy and Clara Thompson, and freshmen Shaelee Havens and Regen Drummond.
The 200-yard medley relay team finished ninth. The competitors on that team were Thompson, Loy, Havens and freshman Maci Lundgren.
The 200-yard free relay team also finished ninth. The members of that team were Lundgren, Havens, and seniors Maya Mijares and Olivia Whelan.
Mijares and Drummond scored one point each in the 500 free and 200 individual medley, respectively.
No Woodland Park athlete qualified for the state meet.