Amy Smith is in her first season as the head coach of the Woodland Park girls’ soccer team. But she is no stranger to the program.
Smith served as an assistant for three seasons under Dan Ganoza. When he left to take a teaching job in Maine, she was promoted to the top.
“The enthusiasm around the soccer program this year is so high,” Smith said. “We have no egos on this team. It’s ‘What can we do as one huge varsity and JV team.’ “
Smith’s group defeated Buena Vista 3-2 in the season opener on May 5. Junior attacking midfielder Morgan Berry scored two goals, while sophomore holding midfielder Shea Waters scored the other. Sophomore goalkeeper Isabella Slocum made 12 saves in net for Woodland Park.
Eight days later, the Panthers downed Harrison 10-0 in their Class 4A Metro League South Conference opener. The game was stopped with 15 minutes remaining due to the mercy rule.
Seven different players scored for Woodland Park, led by two each from Berry, senior captain and midfielder Avery Waters (she also had three assists) and sophomore striker Makayla Newcom. Scoring a goal apiece were juniors Kaylea Steila, sophomores Marin Kleppe and Shea Waters and freshman Emma Vonderharr.
“We work our butts off every practice,” Avery Waters said. “We’re super close and we rely on each other and I think it’s going to pay off.”
Smith calls Morgan Waters the “workhorse of the team.”
“She eats, breathes and lives soccer more than anyone I’ve ever known,” Smith said.
The Panthers, along with the every other program in the state, are playing an abbreviated 10-game regular schedule (down from 15) this spring. It includes eight league matches.
The condensed schedule means the Panthers don’t have a lot of practice time. Beginning with this Saturday’s home game against Coronado, Woodland Park plays seven games in 18 days. The regular season finale is scheduled for June 8 at Palmer.
The postseason has also been reduced to 16 teams from 32. Seeding will be determined based on RPI standings, the coaches poll and MaxPreps. Woodland Park last qualified for the playoffs in 2014.
“It’s every coach’s goal to get their team to the postseason,” Smith said, who is a language arts and social studies teacher at Woodland Park Middle School.
Smith’s has a good mix of players from all four grade levels. There are four seniors, six juniors, six sophomores and four freshman.
Freshman center back Kara Wiley said Smith has helped all the girls feel like they are a valuable part of the team.
“She is super supportive in every way,” Wiley said of her coach.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020, last spring’s prep soccer season was canceled. As a result, Smith’s roster has just a handful of players with varsity experience. Among them is Berry, who scored 13 goals and added nine assists as a freshman in 2019.
“My position requires me to be the goal scorer and I work very hard for my opportunities,” Berry said. “I rely on my teammates to set me up with crosses. I’ll run across the field and back if I have to.”