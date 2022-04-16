Daily Weather Report Powered By:
Woodland Park's Hailey Witt (10) manuevers to get the ball against a Mesa Ridge defender Friday, April 15. Woodland Park won the match, 3-1.
Woodland Park's Marin Kleppe takes control of the ball in the match against Mesa Ridge, Friday, April 15. The Lady Panthers won, 3-1.
Woodland Park's Emma Vonderharr (15) takes control of the ball as a Mesa Ridge player approaches on Friday, April 15. Woodland Park took the match, 3-1.
Lady Panther Morgan Berry traps the ball Friday, April 15, in a match versus Mesa Ridge. Woodland Park won, 3-1.
The Lady Panthers soccer team is off to a good start.
They are 7-1 for the season with two league wins. April 15 was their second league win against Mesa Ridge. The final score was 3-1.