The Woodland Park High School girls’ basketball team is 2-5 as it gets set to open Class 4A Metro League action Saturday at home against Sierra.
The Panthers rang in victories over Pueblo Centennial (67-36 on Dec. 5) and Roaring Fork (41-35 on Dec. 21).
Woodland Park’s leading scorer is guard Sarah Iskra (12.6 points per game). She scored a season-high 17 points against Centennial.
Four other Panthers are averaging around five points per game: Jada Boddy (5.4); Sage Drummond (5.0); Delaney Battin (4.8); and Kassidy Cargill (4.8).
Craig Macari is in his first season as the team’s coach.