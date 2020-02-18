The Woodland Park High School girls’ basketball program hosted a youth camp four Saturdays in January and February to teach skills to girls grades 3-6.
The camp was run by Panthers’ varsity basketball coach Craig Macari, who leaned on his coaching staff and players to teach the campers the basics of the game — dibbling, proper shooting form, passing and layups.
Twenty-two campers attended the sessions from the Woodland Park School District’s three elementary schools (Gateway, Columbine and Summit) and middle school.
“Our girls really had fun teaching skills to the younger players,” Macari said. “We’re looking forward to doing a lot more camps like this. We’re trying to start the kids playing young so they can develop the proper skills.”
Macari invited campers to wear their camp jerseys and join his WPHS team’s home game versus Cañon City on Feb. 14. The girls were asked to stand with the team during the singing of the national anthem and during player introductions.