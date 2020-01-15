In his first season as head coach of the Woodland Park High School girls’ basketball team, Craig Macari is optimistic it will be a successful season.
“We still have some execution issues on offense, and we try to freestyle it sometimes, but the girls are starting to get what we’re talking about,” Macari said. “If we can get those things worked out I feel like we have a fighting chance.”
During the last three seasons, the Panthers relied heavily on player Kylee Newsome. She was the team’s main scoring threat and force on defense, pulling down rebounds and blocking shots on a consistent basis. With Newsome graduated, the team is still in the process of finding its identity.
“We have to work even more because Kylee is not there to get everything,” said senior forward Sage Drummond, who is averaging 4.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. “We’re more reliable on each other now. We’re seeing more looks than we were before and we’re moving the ball around better.”
Drummond is one of five seniors on the team. The others are Sarah Iskra, Delaney Battin, Jada Boddy and Dakotah Simonis.
“These past few games we’ve been working more as a team and trying to build each other up,” said Iskra, a guard, who leads the team in scoring with 12.3 points per game. “We’ve been working as a team and getting everyone shots and rebounds.”
The Panthers played the non-league portion of their schedule in December and went 2-5. Their victories were over Pueblo Centennial by 31 points and Roaring Fork by five.
Woodland Park opened the Class 4A Metro League play on Jan. 4 with a 63-46 loss to Sierra.
“We’re doing well, but I think we can more intense,” said Battin, who is averaging 5.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. “In games when we have that intensity things go super well.
“We have the talent. We just have to bring it all together.”
Boddy is taking up much of the void left by Newsome by averaging 5.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.
“When we’re on, we’re on, but when we’re off we’re just kind of running around doing nothing,” said Boddy, who will play softball for Colorado Northwestern Community College next year. “It seems like we’re going through the motions have the time. We need to come together and want to win.”
Simonis (5.1 points and 4.9 rebounds per game) said she believes Macari is having a good influence on the program.
“He definitely brings in a lot of positivity and he brings a new vibe,” she said.
The Panthers’ next home game is Thursday against Mesa Ridge.