Del Garrick took over the Woodland Park High School girls’ basketball program a few games into the 2015-16 season. Among his many goals was to direct the Panthers to winning record, a league title and a state championship.
But none of those were his primary focus.
“Every coach out there wants to win,” said Garrick, a graduate of the school, former principal of his alma mater and now the district’s director of human resources. “Every coach wants to be in a situation where you’re hanging banners on the wall.
“But there are girls who need basketball more than basketball needs them. If basketball is a vehicle to hook a girl into being successful in what she wants to be, that is more impactful than hanging banners on the wall.”
Garrick is fully aware that his philosophy may be contrary to what most coaches believe. He’s fine with that.
“There are probably a thousand coaches in Woodland Park that could win more basketball games, but this is what I believe,” he said. “I may never be that kind of champion most coaches strive to be, but I will always be in the corner with my players. I will have their backs.”
It’s been 13 years since the Panthers qualified for the postseason. In 2005, they lost to Niwot, 55-33, in a Class 4A first-round game. Nearly a half-dozen coaches have been in charge of the program over that time.
With just one full-time returning starter — senior Kylee Newsome — Garrick and his team have their work cut out for them if they hope to be one of the top 48 teams that qualify for the playoffs. Playoff seeding is based on the RPI standings.
Last season, Woodland Park was 5-18, 2-16 in Metro League action.
“We lost a lot of (players’) minutes,” Garrick said. “Anytime something like that happens it’s significant, but it’s an opportunity for other girls to step up.”
Newsome was one of the top players in the Metro League last season. She averaged 12.2 points and 8 rebounds per game while playing from the post position.
Among those players Garrick expects to get a lot of playing time this season are juniors Jada Boddy (2.1, 4.6), Dacotah Simonis (3.4, 2.5) and Sage Drummond, seniors Jacelyn Richards and Jordan Hensley, and sophomore Rachel Simmons.
A pair of transfers should also add depth to the team; junior guard Sarah Iskra and sophomore post Kassidy Cargill.
Woodland Park will host The Vanguard School in a scrimmage Saturday, and then open their season on the road Nov. 30 at Pueblo Centennial. The Panthers’ home opener is Dec. 4 against Pueblo County.
Woodland Park is also playing in the Alpine Bank Black Canyon Classic Tournament in Montrose Dec. 14-16. It will go up against Montrose, Palisade and Roaring Fork.
“I have all the confidence that we will do a lot of things very well,” Garrick said. “We’ll see how that translates on the court.”